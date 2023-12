Corporate Deal

Icahn Enterprises was counseled by Proskauer Rose in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $200 million. Latham & Watkins counseled underwriters Jefferies Financial Group. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Nathan Ajiashvili and Andrew Baker. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

December 20, 2023, 8:08 AM

nature of claim: /