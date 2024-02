Corporate Deal

Dominion Energy announced that alternative investment firm Stonepeak has agreed to acquire a 50 percent interest in its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stonepeak was advised by Vinson & Elkins. Counsel information for Dominion Energy, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Energy

February 23, 2024, 10:28 AM

