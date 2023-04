Corporate Deal

General Atlantic has placed a strategic growth investment in event management software and integrated payments provider Tripleseat. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Neil Goldman. Counsel information for Tripleseat, which is based in Concord, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

April 28, 2023, 10:26 AM

