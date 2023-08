Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided Natixis and BNP Paribas in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $250 million. The issuance was announced Jul. 31 by New York-based BlackRock. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Guido Liniado.

August 01, 2023, 9:16 AM

