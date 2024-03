Corporate Deal

Nano Nuclear Energy filed with the SEC on March 19 to raise approximately $15 million in an initial public offering. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Parsons Behle & Latimer and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole. The Ellenoff Grossman team includes partners Richard Anslow and Lawrence Rosenbloom. The underwriters, led by the Benchmark Co., are represented by Lucosky Brookman partner Joseph M. Lucosky.

