London-based nVent Electric, a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions, has agreed to acquire ECM Investors, the parent of ECM Industries LLC, for $1.1 billion. Foley & Lardner advised nVent Electric. Counsel information for Berlin-based ECM Industries was not immediately available.

April 06, 2023, 11:04 AM

