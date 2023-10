Corporate Deal

IA American Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire life insurance provider Vericity Inc. for approximately $170 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Des Plaines, Illinois-based Vericity was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Todd Freed and Jon Hlafter. Counsel information for iA American was not immediately available.

Insurance

October 04, 2023, 10:35 AM

nature of claim: /