Corporate Deal

EuNetworks Group Holdings Ltd. has secured 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in capital commitments. Commitments were received by a vehicle managed by Stonepeak, supported by Mercer and Aware Super, as well as direct investments from Investment Management Corp. of Ontario (IMCO) and APG Asset Management. New York-based Stonepeak was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Baker McKenzie represented APG. Gowling WLG acted as legal counsel to IMCO. Counsel information for euNetworks Group, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 28, 2024, 11:59 AM