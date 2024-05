Corporate Deal

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company focused on the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, filed a registration statement with the SEC on April 26 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The Barangaroo, Australia-based company was advised by Latham & Watkins partners Michael Chambers and David Miller. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities and Citigroup, are represented by Clifford Chance partners Andrew Epstein and Trevor Lavelle.

Energy

May 06, 2024, 3:18 PM

