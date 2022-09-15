Corporate Deal

Prudential Financial has been selected to participate in $16 billion pension risk transfer transaction with IBM. Prudential's subsidiary, The Prudential Insurance Co. of America, and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of MetLife Inc., will each insure 50% of the pension benefit payments for approximately 100,000 IBM plan participants and beneficiaries. Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Alexander Cochran. Counsel information for MetLife and IBM, both based in New York, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 15, 2022, 9:20 AM