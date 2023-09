Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlet has advised JPMorgan Chase Bank in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1 billion. The issuance was announced Sep. 13 by Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Ismael Duran and Patrick J. Ryan.

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2023, 9:17 AM

