Pencil Biosciences Ltd., a gene modulation and editing platform, has secured 6 million pounds ($7 million) from investors including Northern Gritstone and Octopus Ventures. The investor group was advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Shing Lo. Counsel information for Pencil Biosciences, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

October 09, 2023, 10:34 AM

