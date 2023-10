Corporate Deal

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and wholly-owned subsidiary MAHB (Mauritius) Private Limited have made the strategic decision to divest its 11% stake in GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) to the GMR Group for $100 million. Malaysia Airports was represented by a Trowers & Hamlins team including partner Geoff Allen. Counsel information for GMR Group was not immediately available.

October 27, 2023, 10:56 AM

