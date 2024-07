Corporate Deal

Elevation Midstream and ARB Midstream have announced a merger agreement in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins and Locke Lord. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denver-based Elevation Midstream was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Matthew Falcone. ARB Midstream, based in Denver, was represented by Locke Lord. The Locke Lord team was led by Houston-based partners David Wilhelm, Rachel Fitzgerald and Eric Larson.

Energy

July 09, 2024, 3:01 PM