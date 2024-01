Corporate Deal

London-based National Grid plc was counseled by Linklaters in a debt offering worth $750 million. The notes come due 2034. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented underwriters BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mizuho Financial Group and Morgan Stanley. The Davis Polk team included partners Jonathan Cooklin and Reuven Young.

Energy

January 22, 2024, 1:14 PM

nature of claim: /