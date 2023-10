Corporate Deal

Private investment firm SK Capital Partners, together with its affiliates, have acquired carbon management company Milestone Environmental Services LLC from Amberjack Capital Partners LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based SK Capital Partners was advised by Latham & Watkins. Milestone Environmental, which is based in Houston, was represented by White & Case.

October 05, 2023, 8:36 AM

