Corporate Deal

MarineMax Inc. has agreed to acquire yacht management platform owner and operator Island Global Yachting LLC for $480 million in cash, and $100 million in earnout payments two years after closing. The transaction, announced Aug. 9, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Island Global, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by New York-based partners Chantal Kordula and Steve Wilner. Counsel information for MarineMax, which is based in Clearwater, Florida, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

August 10, 2022, 10:04 AM