Excolere Equity Partners, a buyout investor in the education and human capital management sectors, announced a strategic partnership with GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy. Los Angeles-based Excolere was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Ayo Badejo and Patrick Michel. GCM Grosvenor, based in New York, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

October 31, 2023, 11:34 AM

