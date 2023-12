Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the representatives of the several underwriters in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2 billion. The issuance was announced Dec. 4 by Atlanta-based Home Depot. The Davis Polk team included partners Pedro Bermeo and Mario Verdolini.

December 08, 2023, 10:14 AM

