Latham & Watkins has guided PJT Partners in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1.2 billion. The issuance was announced May. 5 by New York-based WeWork Inc.'s subsidiaries. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Jiyeon Lee-Lim, Greg Rodgers and Corey Wright.

May 11, 2023, 7:56 AM

