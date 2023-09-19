Corporate Deal

OMERS Private Equity has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Knight Commercial, a mitigation, restoration and roofing services provider to commercial property owners, in a deal guided by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Cravath, Swaine & Moore; and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The transaction, announced Sept. 18, is expected to close in Sept. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based OMERS was advised by Weil Gotshal and a Cravath Swaine team led by partners Ron Creamer, Peter Feist, Maurio Fiore and Amanda Gold. Knight Commercial, which is based in Addison, Texas, was represented by an Akin Gump team.

September 19, 2023, 10:13 AM

