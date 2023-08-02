Corporate Deal

Revolution Medicine Inc. has agreed to acquire biotechnology company EQRx Inc. for an all-stock consideration of approximately $1 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 1, is expected to close in Nov. 2023. Redwood City, California-based Revolution was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Mark Roeder, Joshua Dubofsky, John Williams and Ian Nussbaum. EQRx, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team. Cooley and Sullivan & Cromwell represented the financial advisers to EQRx, which were Goldman Sachs Group and MTS Health Partners. The Cooley team was led by partners William Sorabella and Aric Wu. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partners Matthew G. Hurd and Stephen M. Kotran.

