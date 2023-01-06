Corporate Deal

Kiewit Corp. has acquired Weeks Marine Inc., a marine construction and dredging contractor, and its subsidiaries, Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc., McNally International Inc. and North American Aggregates, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cranford, New Jersey-based Weeks Marine is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Maggie Flores. Counsel information for Kiewit, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

January 06, 2023, 6:58 AM