Tyra Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has secured approximately $200 million in PIPE funding in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. The financing was led by RA Capital Management, with participation from new and existing investors including, Boxer Capital, BVF Partners, Nextech Invest Ltd. and others. Carlsbad, California-based Tyra Biosciences was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by San Diego-based partners Matt Bush and Cheston Larson. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

February 05, 2024, 11:20 AM

