Corporate Deal

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc., a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics, raised approximately 3.68 billion Hong Kong dollars ($471 million) from its initial public offering. The Wuxi, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Weiheng Chen, Winfield Lau and Myra Shen. The underwriters are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Yang Chu and Xuelin Wang.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 22, 2023, 11:22 AM

nature of claim: /