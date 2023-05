Corporate Deal

COPEC Inc. has agreed to sell service stations and convenience stores operator MAPCO Express Inc. to Alimentation Couche-Tard subsidiary, Circle K for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $725 million in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. COPEC Inc. was represented by a Simpson Thacher team including partner Juan Naveira. Counsel information for Circle K, which is based in Laval, Canada, was not immediately available.

May 03, 2023, 9:41 AM

