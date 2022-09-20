Corporate Deal

Kate Farms, a plant-based nutritional supplement provider, announced that it has secured $75 million in a Series C funding round led by Novo Holdings, with participation from Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Main Street Advisors and others. Santa Barbara, California-based Kate Farms was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners John Chory and Evan Smith. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 20, 2022, 10:38 AM