Corporate Deal

Biopharmaceutical company Xencor Inc. has sold a portion of its royalty and milestone interests from Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MorphoSys AG to OMERS Life Sciences for $215 million. Pasadena, California-based Xencor was advised by a Paul Hastings team led by partner Deyon P. Spiridonov. Counsel information for OMERS Life Sciences was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 13, 2023, 9:57 AM

