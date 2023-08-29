Corporate Deal

Affiliates of KSL Capital Partners LLC have agreed to acquire luxury and lifestyle hotels owner Hersha Hospitality Trust for approximately $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 28, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Denver-based KSL Capital was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Miles & Stockbridge. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Frederick De Albuquerque and Gregory Klein. Hersha Hospitality, which is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth. Venable and a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Julian Kleindorfer and Owen Alexander guided the transaction committee of Hersha’s board of trustees.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 29, 2023

