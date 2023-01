Corporate Deal

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million. Mumbai, India-based Sun Pharmaceutical was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partner William H. Aaronson. Concert Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Lexington, Massachusetts, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

January 20, 2023, 12:04 PM