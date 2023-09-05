Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided France-based private equity firm Archimed SAS in connection with its agreement to acquire Instem Group, an information technology provider for the global life sciences market, for 203 million pounds ($255 million). The Latham & Watkins team was led by London-based corporate partners Farah O’Brien and Douglas Abernethy. Counsel information for Instem Group, which is based in Staffordshire, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

