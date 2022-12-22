Corporate Deal

Sparks Energy Inc., a power infrastructure restoration and services provider, is going public via SPAC merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III. As a result of the merger, Sparks will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $475 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 21, is expected to close in 2023. Decatur, Alabama-based Sparks Energy is represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. 10X Capital Venture, based in New York, is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners David Stewart and Ryan Maierson.

