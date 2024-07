Corporate Deal

Reverence Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in independent retail insurance broker Sunstar Insurance Group in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Bass, Berry & Sims. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Reverence Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Mark Fennell, Kevin Mausert and Nick Cast. Sunstar Insurance, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee, was represented by Bass Berry.

Insurance

July 03, 2024, 1:58 PM