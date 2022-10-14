Corporate Deal

An affiliate of technology and government investment firm Veritas Capital has agreed to acquire CAES Space Systems, a radiation hardened component provider, from CAES. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Oct. 13, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. New York-based Veritas Capital is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner John Pollack. Counsel information for CAES was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

October 14, 2022, 7:24 AM