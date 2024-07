Corporate Deal

Hg Capital has agreed to sell a majority stake in F24 AG to Altor Equity Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based Altor Equity was advised by Milbank. The team includes partners Leopold Riedl, Norbert Rieger, Alexander Rinne and Matthias Schell. Counsel information for Hg Capital was not immediately available.

Technology

July 05, 2024, 1:59 PM