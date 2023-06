Corporate Deal

Alpine Racing Ltd., a formula one racing team, has received a 200 million euro ($219 million) investment from Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments. Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based Otro Capital was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by corporate partners Stefan dePozsgay and Nick Tomlinson. Counsel information for Alpine Racing, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

June 27, 2023, 10:17 AM

