Corporate Deal

GIC Private Ltd. and funds managed by Oak Street have agreed to acquire real estate investment trust STORE Capital Corp. for approximately $14 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Singapore-based GIC is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Oakstreet is guided by Kirkland & Ellis. STORE Capital, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is represented by a DLA Piper team led by partners David Lewis and Kerry Johnson. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson is counseling Goldman Sachs, acting as financial advisor to STORE Capital. The Fried Frank team is led by corporate partners Philip Richter and Roy Tannenbaum.

Investment Firms

September 16, 2022, 9:31 AM