Corporate Deal

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has guided Tokyo-based Sosei Group Corp. in the acquisition of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan Ltd. and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Korea Co. Ltd. from Idorsia Ltd. for $466 million. Sosei Group was advised by an Orrick Herrington team led by partners Ed Dyson, David Schulman and Hiroki Sugita. Counsel information for Idorsia Pharmaceuticals was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 24, 2023, 9:44 AM

nature of claim: /