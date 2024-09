Corporate Deal

BC Partners Real Estate, together with Hova Hospitality and B&B Hotels have acquired 30 hotels from AccorInvest. Financial terms were not disclosed. BC Partners and Hova were represented by GreenĀ­berg Traurig. B&B, which is based in Brittany, France, was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partner Julia Haas. AccorInvest was counseled by Clifford Chance.

Investment Firms

September 19, 2024, 10:03 AM