Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus has agreed to sell a stake in insurance brokerage and consulting firm Foundation Risk Partners to private equity firm Partners Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Warburg Pincus is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and attorney Peter W. Klein. Partners Group, which is based in Baar, Switzerland, is advised by a Ropes & Gray team. The team is led by private equity partner Bob Rivollier.

Investment Firms

August 10, 2022, 9:24 AM