AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. has agreed to acquire gold producer Centamin plc for an aggregate cash and stock consideration valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Johannesburg-based AngloGold was advised by Slaughter and May. Centamin, which is based in St. Helier (Jersey), United Kingdom, was represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled the financial advisers to AngloGold, which were Gordon Dyal & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Jakob Rendtorff.

September 12, 2024, 8:07 AM