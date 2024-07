Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Estancia Capital Partners has agreed to place a significant investment in deposit analytics provider StrategyCorps in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Bass, Berry & Sims. Financial terms were not disclosed. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Estancia Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. StrategyCorps, which is based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was represented by a Bass Berry team.

Banking & Financial Services

July 10, 2024, 3:56 PM