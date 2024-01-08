Corporate Deal

Innovex Downhole Solutions, a designer and manufacturer of mission critical engineered products for the global oil and natural gas industries, filed with the SEC on Jan. 4 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Humble, Texas-based company is advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partners David Elder and Patrick Hurley. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Hillary Holmes and Harrison Tucker.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 08, 2024, 11:25 AM

