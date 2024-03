Corporate Deal

Essex Property Trust's operating partnership, Essex Portfolio LP was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Venable in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $350 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Craig Garner, Kevin Reyes and Greg Rodgers. Underwriters for the offering, including J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Alston & Bird. The notes come due 2034.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2024, 9:11 AM

