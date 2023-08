Corporate Deal

Renesas Electronics Corp. has agreed to acquire Sequans Communications SA, a chipsets and module designer and developer for internet of things devices, for $249 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 7, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2024. Tokyo-based Renesas Electronics was advised by Goodwin Procter. Sequans Communications, which is based in Colombes, France, was represented by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 08, 2023, 8:25 AM

