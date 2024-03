Corporate Deal

Carlisle Companies has agreed to acquire MTL Holdings from GreyLion Partners for $410 million in cash. The transaction, announced March 18, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Carlisle was advised by Dorsey & Whitney. MTL Holdings was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 19, 2024, 9:45 AM

nature of claim: /