Corporate Deal

LQR House Inc., which provides digital marketing and branding services to the alcohol industry, filed a registration statement with the SEC on June 15 to raise approximately $5 million in an initial public offering. The Miami-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Nauth LPC and Sherman & Howard. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, were represented by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 16, 2023, 3:51 PM

nature of claim: /