Corporate Deal

The Beneficient Company Group LP, an alternative asset investment firm, has completed its SPAC merger with Avalon Acquisition Inc. As a result of the merger, Beneficient will be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols 'BENF' and 'BENFW.' The transaction closed on June 7. Dallas-based Beneficient was represented by a Haynes and Boone team led by partner Matthew Fry.

Technology

June 09, 2023, 9:21 AM

nature of claim: /