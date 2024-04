Corporate Deal

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG announced that it has sold a significant stake in Solvares, a field service management provider, to Five Arrows Managers in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins; Hengeler Mueller; Wolf Theiss; and Travers Smith. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Deutsche Beteiligungs was represented by Latham & Watkins partners Ulf Kieker, Leif Schrader and Rainer Traugott. Five Arrows, which is based in London, was advised by Wolf Theiss; Travers Smith and a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Andreas Hoger.

Technology

April 18, 2024, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /