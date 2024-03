Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Talen Energy Corp. in connection with the sale of its 960-megawatt Cumulus data center campus located in Pennsylvania to Amazon Web Services for $650 million. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Bill Benitez, Josh Teahen and Andy Calder. Counsel information for Amazon Web Services, which is based in Seattle, was not immediately available.

March 05, 2024, 12:10 PM

